Leeds Rhinos make Joe Shorrocks appeal decision as coach says 2-match ban 'pretty harsh'

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:11 BST
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has spoken out about the dangerous contact charge which will keep Joe Shorrocks out of action for the next two games.

The forward, on loan from Salford Red Devils, made his Rhinos debut as a substitute during last Saturday’s 34-0 win at Hull FC. He was placed on report by referee Aaron Moore following a tackle on rival prop Liam Watts and subsequently handed five penalty points after the incident was deemed a grade C offence by the RFL’s match review panel.

That took him to 15.5 points in the last 12 months, earning him a two-game suspension and fine. He will miss Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Giants and the home match against Catalans Dragons a week later. Ironically, some of Shorrocks’ penalty points were imposed after he was sin-binned playing for Salford against Rhinos in Betfred Super League round two, five months ago. On that occasion he was originally suspended for two matches, increased to three after a failed appeal.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have decided not to appeal against the latest charge and, speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Arthur said: “I didn’t think the tackle was that bad. He made contact under the short line where we get told we have to make initial contact, so I think the two-game suspension is pretty harsh, [though] I get that he has got points already hanging over.”

Of the decision not to appeal, Arthur added: “We thought it was too big a risk to turn it into three games, but that doesn’t change my view - I feel like the grading is a bit harsh.”

