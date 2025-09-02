Leeds Rhinos make Joe Shorrocks appeal decision as coach says 2-match ban 'pretty harsh'
The forward, on loan from Salford Red Devils, made his Rhinos debut as a substitute during last Saturday’s 34-0 win at Hull FC. He was placed on report by referee Aaron Moore following a tackle on rival prop Liam Watts and subsequently handed five penalty points after the incident was deemed a grade C offence by the RFL’s match review panel.
That took him to 15.5 points in the last 12 months, earning him a two-game suspension and fine. He will miss Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Giants and the home match against Catalans Dragons a week later. Ironically, some of Shorrocks’ penalty points were imposed after he was sin-binned playing for Salford against Rhinos in Betfred Super League round two, five months ago. On that occasion he was originally suspended for two matches, increased to three after a failed appeal.
Rhinos have decided not to appeal against the latest charge and, speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Arthur said: “I didn’t think the tackle was that bad. He made contact under the short line where we get told we have to make initial contact, so I think the two-game suspension is pretty harsh, [though] I get that he has got points already hanging over.”
Of the decision not to appeal, Arthur added: “We thought it was too big a risk to turn it into three games, but that doesn’t change my view - I feel like the grading is a bit harsh.”