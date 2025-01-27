Leeds Rhinos news: huge blow as ace Maika Sivo ruled out for season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos’ Fiji Test winger Maika Sivo has been ruled out for the entire season, before playing a competitive game for his new club.

Rhinos say scans have confirmed Sivo – signed in the off-season from Parramatta Eels on a three-year contract - suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in yesterday’s (Sunday) Ash Handley testimonial game against Wigan Warriors, 20 days before Leeds face Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League round one. Recovery from most ACL injuries takes up to a year following surgery and Leeds are now considering “all our options” after losing a player who was set to be one of their main strike weapons in 2025.

Team boss Brad Arthur, who coached Sivo at Parramatta, said: “Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support. Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible. Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best.”

Maika Sivo in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Sivo scored 104 tries in 115 NRL appearances for his previous club, including 17 in just 11 games last year. He hobbled off after being hurt midway through the first half of yesterday’s game, which Leeds won 22-4. Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease admitted : “This is an extremely tough blow for us as a club, but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group. We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025, but we will just have to wait for that now.”

Blease added: “In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options. We have some outstanding young players who could well now get the opportunity to grab their chance and I will be discussing all our options with the club, Brad and the coaching staff in the coming weeks, ahead of the season kicking off.”