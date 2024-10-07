Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have announced their first off-season signing.

Samoan international forward Keenan Palasia will join them from NRL club Gold Coast Titans on a two-year contract. He is Rhinos’ second recruit for 2025 following Hull KR winger Ryan Hall, whose signing was announced six months ago.

The 27-year-old played 15 times for Titans this year - with spells at prop, loose-forward and on the bench - and was an NRL Grand Finalist with Brisbane Broncos in 2023. He has been capped three times by Samoa and is in contention for their autumn tour to England which includes a Test at AMT Headingley on November 2.

Keenan Palasia, who has signed for Leeds Rhinos, in action with Samoa against Australia during the Men's Pacific Championship at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, on October 14, 2023. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Rhinos hope Palasia - who is 6ft 3ins (1.92 metres) tall and weighs 16st 7lbs (106 kgs) - will add size and power to a pack which was often out-gunned this year. Coach Brad Arthur said: “Keenan arrives with a lot of experience of playing in the NRL, with nearly 70 games under his belt.

“I think he will complement the options we already have in our forward pack. Having spoken to him, I know he is excited about starting his new life in England with the Rhinos and I think he will become a firm fans’ favourite with his style of play.”

Palasia is the first signing negotiated by Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease, who insisted: “Keenan will bring size, skill and presence to our existing pack. He is really looking forward to joining the Leeds Rhinos, and I can’t wait to see him in a Rhinos shirt.

“I would like to thank Gold Coast Titans for releasing him from the final year of his contract so he can come to AMT Headingley immediately. Having played in a NRL Grand Final 12 months ago, he also brings with him valuable experience we can benefit from in 2025 and onwards.”

New Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia on the ball for Gold Coast Titans against Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park, Sydney, on July 21. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Palasia - a nephew of Leigh Leopards’ Ricky Leutele - said: “I’m excited for a fresh start and to begin my next journey in a new country, but most of all, I am looking forward to wearing the Rhinos jersey.”

Born in Brisbane and brought up on the Gold Coast, Palasia, who began his career as a second-rower, made his NRL debut in 2019. A knee reconstruction kept him off the field the following year, but he returned in 2021 and was a regular in Broncos’ lineup for the next two seasons, including a substitute appearance in Broncos’ 2023 Grand Final defeat by Penrith Panthers.

That was his 53rd and last game for Brisbane before joining Titans. He played for Samoa against Australia and New Zealand last year and represented Māori All Stars early in 2024.

He will take up one of the two vacancies on Rhinos’ overseas quota following the departure of David Fusitu’a and Rhyse Martin. They are among seven members of this year’s squad who won’t be at Leeds next year.

Leeds are still in the market for another forward and also keen to add more competition for places in their outside-backs, with Huddersfield Giants’ former Hull FC and England man Jake Connor being strongly linked with a move to Headingley. Rhinos’ squad are now on their autumn break and pre-season will begin next month.