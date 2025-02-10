New Leeds Rhinos signing Ethan Clark-Wood arrives at Headingley: first picture

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Feb 2025, 18:05 BST
New signing Ethan Clark-Wood has arrived at Leeds Rhinos.

The 24-year-old Australian had his first look at AMT Headingley today (Monday), just hours after Rhinos announced he has joined them on a one-year contract. The centre replaced Maika Sivo on Rhinos’ overseas quota for 2025 after the Fijian winger was ruled out of the entire campaign with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

Sivo won’t count on Leeds’ salary cap for this term, creating room for a late addition just five days before Rhinos’ home Betfred Super League round one derby against Wakefield Trinity. Clark-Wood will come into contention for that game, but his squad number is yet to be revealed.

New signing Ethan Clark-Wood gets his first look at AMT Headingley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinosplaceholder image
New signing Ethan Clark-Wood gets his first look at AMT Headingley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos

Rhinos say that will be announced when he is due to make his debut. It is a similar situation with Toby Warren and Jack Smith, who were in the initial 21 for last Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Wests Warriors, but didn’t make the matchday squad.

Clark-Wood is a product of the Penrith Panthers’ junior system and featured for St George-Illawarra and Sydney Roosters in his development career. He trained this pre-season with NRL side Gold Coast Titans and was due to play for Tweed Seagulls in the second-tier Queensland Cup before his sudden move to Leeds.

