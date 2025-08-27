Leeds Rhinos recruit Chris Hankinson's 'love to stay' vow following move from Salford Red Devils

Late-season signing Chris Hankinson is settling in at Leeds Rhinos and admits he would “love to” earn a longer deal.

The winger made his debut in Rhinos’ win at Leigh Leopards three weeks ago, just three days after joining the club from Salford Red Devils. He also featured in the away derby victory against Castleford Tigers and last Thursday’s home defeat of Hull KR and is expected to keep his place for Saturday’s trip to Hull FC.

He said: “It was a shaky first game, there was a couple of systems I was still getting used to that were a little bit different to where I’d come from. I only had one [training] session so - even though we got the win, which was great - I was disappointed in my performance.

“But I can slowly see it is building with [centres] Ash [Handley] and Kal [Watkins], if he has to play there. It’s more the defensive side, which is growing. I am really happy with that now and I’ll keep getting better. I am settled now and the lads have been great with me.”

Chris Hankinson, left, with Leeds Rhinos teammate James Bentley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hankinson, 31, began his professional career with Leigh 11 years ago and had spells at Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions before joining hometown club Wigan Warriors in 2018. He later played for London Broncos, Toulouse Olympique - during their season in Super League - and Featherstone Rovers before moving to Salford in 2024.

Like most of his teammates, the Red Devils’ financial crisis led to his departure and Hankinson admitted it is a relief to concentrate on his job now, rather than events off the field. “It is a big weight off the shoulders,” he stated.

“It is good to just focus on the rugby and be excited to play again. You do soon lose that, when you’ve experienced what I have experienced this year. You’re just trying to compete in the sport and when you can’t do that because of external situations, it’s really difficult to be happy. That’s one thing I want to get back to doing and hopefully the rugby will take care of itself after that.”

Leeds Rhinos have won all three games since Chris Hankinson joined them from Salford Red Devils. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hankinson’s contract is until the end of this season. He said: “At the moment I am just trying to string some good games and good performances together. I am only here until the end of the season, but if something came off the back of it, I’d love that. It is a great club and I’d love to stay here.”

Hankinson has been a talisman for Rhinos so far, with wins in all his three appearances, including the 28-6 hammering of table-topping Hull KR. He reflected: “It was great, I thought as a team we performed pretty much right until the final whistle. We conceded a late try, which we were gutted about because we were chasing that zero, but Hull KR are a great team.

“We came into the game confident in what we could do and for me, it was my first home game for Leeds. It has been a great place to come and play as an away player, the atmosphere has always been incredible, so it was great to get that first one under my belt.”

Three of Rhinos’ final four league games are on the road, but they are in contention for a first home play-off tie since 2017. “It’s loud,” Hankinson said of the atmosphere at AMT Headingley. “They don’t go quiet. They do make a difference. They were [behind] us all the way through to the final whistle. It’s just a great club, great fanbase.”

Chris Hankinson made his Leeds Rhinos debut in the win at Leigh leopards three weeks ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

With four games remaining, Rhinos are in the hunt for second place and Hankinson insisted: “We are only looking up. Anything is possible this year. We want to be there at the big dance and that’s where we think we belong. This club belongs there, it is a champion club.”