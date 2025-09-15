Leeds Rhinos news: 4 player departures announced as Jake Connor, Lachie Miller win top awards

Leeds Rhinos announced the departure of four first team squad members as Jake Connor, Lachie Miller and Presley Cassell were honoured at tonight’s (Monday) awards ceremony.

Presentations were made to Ethan Clark-Wood, Chris Hankinson, Joe Shorrocks and Jack Smith, as well as Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon whose exit had already been announced. Australian outside-back Clark-Wood joined Rhinos at the end of pre-season on a one-season deal and made a single first team appearance. Loose-forward Shorrocks has also played one game on loan from Salford Red Devils while winger Hankinson has been a regular in the side since his move from the same side last month. Academy product Smith, an outside-back who is on loan at London Broncos, did not feature in Rhinos' first team.

Gannon will join NRL club New Zealand Warriors in pre-season on a three-year deal, while Lisone is heading for Hull FC. Asked what he would miss about Rhinos, Lisone quipped: “The boys and the South Stand - I just hope you don’t chant ‘you fat b!”£$%^’ at me next season’.

Half-back Connor capped a stellar first season with Leeds when he collected the Rob Burrow CBE trophy as player of the year. Miller received the Roy Berwick fans' player of the year award and his touchdown at Hull KR in July was voted try of the season. Runner-up, just 24 votes behind, was Ebony Stead against Warrington Wolves in Women's Super League.

Leeds Rhinos player of the year Jake Connor with the Rob Burrow CBE trophy. Picture by Peter Smith.

Cassell completed a hat-trick when he was named Bev Risman you​ng player of the year The award is open to academy graduates, aged under 21 at the start of the season, who have made an impact in the men’s or women’s first team. Cassell was scholarship player of the year in 2023 and won last season's academy honour.

Australian half-back Mel Howard was the women's player of the year, stand-off George Brown took the academy player of the year award and the women's under-18s honour went to utility-back Amelia Hirst.

England international Nathan Collins was wheelchair player of the year, the physical disability award went to Dan Bell and Debbie Kennedy was the learning disability winner.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington, who will step down next month after 28 years, received a standing ovation when he was recognised as the Rhinos teammate of the year.

The departure was also announced of Hetherington’s long-serving personal assistant Julie Bush and head of customer services Sian Jones, who is joining Hull FC. A presentation was made to former Roy Dickinson, a former player of the 1970s and 80s, who is emigrating to Australia.