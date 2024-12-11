Star Leeds Rhinos signing Maika Sivo has revealed the key which unlocked his move from Parramatta Eels.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer reunited the Fijian international winger with his former Parramatta coach Brad Arthur. He was released from the final year of his Eels contract for salary cap reasons and the NRL club are understood to be contributing towards his wages at Leeds.

Sivo confirmed the prospect of playing under Arthur again was a huge factor in his decision to sign for Rhinos, on a three-year deal. He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I have been with him for six or seven years now, so he was a big influence in me coming to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maika Sivo is set to make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in the Festive Challenge clash with Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I think I was ready for a change. I am 31 and age is catching up so when I got a call from Brad and the opportunity came up, it was good for me. Brad gave me my debut jersey and I have been with him from the start, so it is good [to play under him] again.”

The Fijian spent six seasons in the NRL, scoring a remarkable 104 tries in 114 games for Parramatta. Given his record in the world’s toughest competition, Aussie pundits have tipped Sivo to be a prolific try scorer in Betfred Super League, but he hasn’t set a target and stressed switching hemispheres “doesn’t change the way I am going to play”.

He pledged: “I am going to play the same as I did in the NRL. It is exciting playing in Super League and it would be good to score a few tries this year, so I am looking forward to it. I will take each game as it comes and do my best.”

Sivo and club icon Ryan Hall, who has returned to Leeds from Hull KR, are expected to be Rhinos’ first-choice wingers next year, with team co-captain Ash Handley moving into the centres. “The whole backline - we have got Harry [Newman] there too - is good,” Sivo noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Maika Sivo, right and fellow recruit Keenan Palasia seen during a visit to SnoZone, at the Xscape leisure complex in Castleford. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

“It will be good playing with them and not against them. We will have healthy competition, so that will be good for each and every one of us.”

Along with Rhinos’ other new signings, Sivo is set to feature in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. He has played at AMT Headingley before, in Fiji’s World Cup defeat by Australia two years ago, but reckons the game in two weeks’ time will be a special experience.

“I am looking forward to it, especially playing at home,” he said. “The fans will be there and that’s what I am excited about. I can’t wait to get out there.”

Sivo has travelled to England with his family and, while he admitted it will be a different Christmas this year - particularly with a game the following day - it has been an easy transition. “We are all enjoying it,” he added of his first few weeks in England. “The boys have been good and Brad has been good, he has been telling us a few places to go. We are loving it.”