Leeds Rhinos' season in pictures: highs and lows from memorable 2025 campaign

Under coach Brad Arthur, Rhinos reversed years of stagnation and decline. After missing out in the previous two seasons, the eight-time Grand Final champions returned to the play-offs and fourth place was their highest finish in the table since 2017. They beat 10 or their 11 Betfred Super League rivals at least once and were winners at home and away against league leaders Hull KR and third-placed Leigh Leopards. There were also some low points and Leeds’ last-gasp play-off loss to St Helens will haunt fans and players for years to come, but overall it was a season of progress. As ever, the Yorkshire Evening Post was with Rhinos every step of the way. Here’s our look back on the season in pictures.
1. Team pic 2025
Leeds Rhinos' 2025 squad, plus coaching staff and directors, seen at the club's pre-season photocall in January. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Maika Sivo Boxing Day (Tony Johnson).jpg
Rhinos had high hopes for star signing Maika Sivo, seen in Boxing Day action against Wakefield Trinity, but a pre-season injury ruled him out of the entire campaign. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Rhinos' next generation
Rhinos gave some of their next generation a taste of first team action on Boxing Day, including teenage hooker Joe Diskin, son of 2004 Grand Final man of the match Matt Diskin. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Rhinos make flying start
Rhinos' competitive season began with a huge home win against amateur side Wests Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup. It was Leeds' second-highest score at AMT Headingley and the third-biggest in their history. Photo: Steve Riding
5. French lessons
Catalans Dragons were the only Super League side Rhinos didn't beat in 2025. The 11-0 loss in France was Leeds' third successive game at Stade Gilbert Brutus without scoring a point. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
6. Home win v Wigan
One of Rhinos' best wins of the season was a 12-10 home success againhst champions Wigan Warriors in March, when Jack Sinfield was among the try scorers. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.