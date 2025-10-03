Leeds Rhinos' season in pictures: highs and lows from memorable 2025 campaign

Under coach Brad Arthur, Rhinos reversed years of stagnation and decline. After missing out in the previous two seasons, the eight-time Grand Final champions returned to the play-offs and fourth place was their highest finish in the table since 2017. They beat 10 or their 11 Betfred Super League rivals at least once and were winners at home and away against league leaders Hull KR and third-placed Leigh Leopards. There were also some low points and Leeds’ last-gasp play-off loss to St Helens will haunt fans and players for years to come, but overall it was a season of progress. As ever, the Yorkshire Evening Post was with Rhinos every step of the way. Here’s our look back on the season in pictures.