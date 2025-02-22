White Rose station: Current state of play one year on from construction pause at £26.5m Leeds train station
A temporary pause in construction at the highly-anticipated White Rose Railway Station, situated between Morley and Cottingley, was announced on March 20, 2024.
The decision came in light of an unforeseen increase in project costs, prompting a thorough evaluation of future funding sources to ensure the project's successful completion.
Now as the one year anniversary approaches, the Yorkshire Evening Post can confirm that a firm restart date is still yet to be set - despite hope of an early 2025 resumption.
A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson restated: “Following the temporary pause in construction at White Rose station, it is hoped that issues can be resolved with a view to work restarting on site in early 2025 and the completion of the project later in the year.
“The station is a major priority for West Yorkshire and we are working with our delivery partner Munroe K to find a solution that means it opens to passengers as soon as possible.”
The new £26.5 million station, which will see the closure of nearby Cottingley station, was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but the project has been plagued by repeated delays.
Located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield, it is hoped that the new station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
The scheme is being delivered in partnership by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Munroe K, Leeds City Council, Network Rail and the Department for Transport.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings have already taken place at the site prior to the halt in construction.
Both link bridges have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath design were reported to have been underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.