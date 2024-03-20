White Rose Station: Statement issued as building work on new Leeds train station halted over cost concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collaborative team behind the much-anticipated White Rose Railway Station, situated between Morley and Cottingley, has announced a temporary pause in its construction.
This decision comes in light of an unforeseen increase in project costs, prompting a thorough evaluation of future funding sources to ensure the project's successful completion.
The new £26.5 million station was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by repeated delays - as exclusively revealed by the YEP in January.
David Aspin, CEO of White Rose Park operators Munroe K, said: "We understand the disappointment this news may bring, especially given the anticipation for the station's opening.
"However, we firmly believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of ensuring the project's long-term success and sustainability.
"Our focus remains on delivering a state-of-the-art railway station that will serve as a cornerstone for economic development in south Leeds."
Located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield, the new two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
Despite recent difficulties, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Network Rail, Munroe K and Spencer Group, remain committed to finding a speedy solution to the present issues.
A WYCA spokesperson said: "We are investing £22 million into White Rose Rail Station.
"This scheme is a major priority for West Yorkshire. We are committed to working with partners to see it open as soon as possible."
Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings have already taken place at the site.
Both link bridges have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath designs were reported to have been underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.