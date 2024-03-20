Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collaborative team behind the much-anticipated White Rose Railway Station, situated between Morley and Cottingley, has announced a temporary pause in its construction.

This decision comes in light of an unforeseen increase in project costs, prompting a thorough evaluation of future funding sources to ensure the project's successful completion.

The new £26.5 million station was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by repeated delays - as exclusively revealed by the YEP in January.

The team behind the White Rose Railway Station has announced a temporary pause in its construction. Picture: Liam Sowden/Sowden Captures

David Aspin, CEO of White Rose Park operators Munroe K, said: "We understand the disappointment this news may bring, especially given the anticipation for the station's opening.

"However, we firmly believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of ensuring the project's long-term success and sustainability.

"Our focus remains on delivering a state-of-the-art railway station that will serve as a cornerstone for economic development in south Leeds."

Located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield, the new two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Despite recent difficulties, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Network Rail, Munroe K and Spencer Group, remain committed to finding a speedy solution to the present issues.

A WYCA spokesperson said: "We are investing £22 million into White Rose Rail Station.

"This scheme is a major priority for West Yorkshire. We are committed to working with partners to see it open as soon as possible."

Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings have already taken place at the site.