A busy 2023 for transport related changes saw the completion of the pedestrianisation of City Square, the addition of further bus gates in Leeds city centre, while Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its new and improved Check-in Hall A.
In a similarly busy 2024, Mayor Tracy Brabin made a landmark decision to franchise West Yorkshire’s bus network and Leeds City Council announced a new 50mph speed limit for several rural roads across the city.
Meanwhile, expected changes across 2025 include the completion of the highly-anticipated White Rose Railway Station and the new footbridges across the Armley Gyratory.
So, as we prepare to welcome in the New Year, it is time to look forward and back at Leeds’ continually changing travel scene.
Here are the seven biggest transport projects that changed Leeds in 2024 - and eight still to come in 2025...
