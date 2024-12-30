The 7 biggest transport projects that changed Leeds in 2024 - and 8 still to come in 2025

2024 has been another year of change for Leeds and its transport network.

A busy 2023 for transport related changes saw the completion of the pedestrianisation of City Square, the addition of further bus gates in Leeds city centre, while Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its new and improved Check-in Hall A.

In a similarly busy 2024, Mayor Tracy Brabin made a landmark decision to franchise West Yorkshire’s bus network and Leeds City Council announced a new 50mph speed limit for several rural roads across the city.

Meanwhile, expected changes across 2025 include the completion of the highly-anticipated White Rose Railway Station and the new footbridges across the Armley Gyratory.

So, as we prepare to welcome in the New Year, it is time to look forward and back at Leeds’ continually changing travel scene.

Here are the seven biggest transport projects that changed Leeds in 2024 - and eight still to come in 2025...

1. 2025: Leeds station upgrade

Aiming to significantly improve the station’s main entrance and surrounding area, the the £46.1 million redesign of Leeds station is well underway and is projected to be fully completed by late 2025. | Submit Photo:

2. 2024: Bus franchising decision

In March 2024, Mayor Tracy Brabin decided to take back control of West Yorkshire's buses - through a process known as franchising. It is the biggest shake up to public transport in the region for 40 years. | James Hardisty

3. 2025: Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion

2025 will see work continue on the £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration project will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three-storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building. | Submit

4. 2024: Sovereign Street one-way system

In April 2024, Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre, became a permanent one-way system following the construction of a segregated two-way cycle track along the route. | James Hardisty

5. 2025: New White Rose station

Originally due to open in 2024, the new £26 million two-platform White Rose station has been hit by repeated delays but despite currently facing a complete construction shutdown is projected to finally be completed in 2025. | Simon Hulme

6. 2024: New Morley station

The new platforms at Morley station opened in summer 2023, allowing for longer trains to service the station and in early 2024 work was completed on the new footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms. | National World

