Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The most popular route plans for a new mass transit system in Leeds have been published as part of a new consultation report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people across West Yorkshire, including business and education leaders, have come out in support of plans for a region-wide Mass Transit network.

It comes as West Yorkshire Combined Authority released a consultation report showing more than two thirds of people surveyed across the region are supportive of plans to create a tram system initially covering Leeds and Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than two thirds of people surveyed in West Yorkshire supported the plans for a line between Leeds and Bradford, while more than three quarters supported a line from St James’s Hospital to the White Rose.

More than two thirds of people surveyed are supportive of plans to create a tram system initially covering Leeds and Bradford. | NW/CGI Stock

Steve Foster, Landsec’s Centre Director for White Rose and Trinity Leeds, said: “Leeds has always been a city of industry and innovation and deserves a modern transport network to match its ambition. Today is an important step forward for improving connections between north and south Leeds, as well as the rest of West Yorkshire.

“Investment in modern, sustainable transport infrastructure will not only boost economic growth, especially if it links the city centre to the wider region and hubs like White Rose, but also extends access to opportunity for people across the region.”

While no decisions on routes have yet been taken, the route between St James’s Hospital and Leeds city centre supported most by respondents (L1) would run via the First Direct Arena, Leeds Beckett University, Millennium Square, East Parade and Infirmary Street, before heading past City Square and Leeds station towards Victoria Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultees most supported south Leeds route (L6) would run via Holbeck, Elland Road Stadium and Beeston Ring Road before finishing at the White Rose.

A similar level of support was given to all three Bradford line options, including line B1 - running from Leeds city centre via Armley, Stanningley, Thornbury and Laisterdyke before arriving in Bradford city centre.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin added: “The public has emphatically told us: ‘we want mass transit. This is our region’s biggest infrastructure project in decades and will help us deliver on the growth mission to put more money in people's pockets.

"It is time to deliver a tram for the people of West Yorkshire and get spades in the ground by 2028.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report comes hot on the heels of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s recent growth speech, during which she spoke of the Government’s commitment to supporting the West Yorkshire Mass Transit scheme.

Feedback will help the Combined Authority select its preferred scheme later this year, before consulting on a detailed version of the preferred route in early 2026.

Consultation for phase one of the West Yorkshire Mass Transit scheme took place during summer and autumn 2024, and saw 4,845 individuals and organisations have their say on plans for the region’s biggest proposed infrastructure project in decades.