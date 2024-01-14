Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

8 pictures show White Rose station progress as new £26.5 million Leeds rail station hit by delays

These new pictures showcase progress made at the new White Rose Rail Station.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

The new £26.5 million White Rose Rail station, which will replace Cottingley Rail Station, was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays - the YEP exclusively revealed on Friday.

Located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. The new White Rose Rail Station will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these photos of the progress being made at the highly-anticipated site...

The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays.

1. Construction works continue building the White Rose Rail Station

The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The new station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

2. Construction works continue building the White Rose Rail Station

The new station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Installation of both platforms on the embankment, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings are now believed to have taken place.

3. Construction works continue building the White Rose Rail Station

Installation of both platforms on the embankment, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings are now believed to have taken place. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport.

4. Construction works continue building the White Rose Rail Station

Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The fully accessible station will include cycle storage next to the White Rose Park, along with improved walking and cycling routes.

5. Construction works continue building the White Rose Rail Station

The fully accessible station will include cycle storage next to the White Rose Park, along with improved walking and cycling routes. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Both link bridges to platforms have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath designs are underway.

6. Construction works continue building the White Rose Rail Station

Both link bridges to platforms have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath designs are underway. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManchesterHuddersfieldYorkshire Evening Post