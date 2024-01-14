These new pictures showcase progress made at the new White Rose Rail Station.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these photos of the progress being made at the highly-anticipated site...
The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays. Photo: Tony Johnson
The new station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. Photo: Tony Johnson
Installation of both platforms on the embankment, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings are now believed to have taken place. Photo: Tony Johnson
Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport. Photo: Tony Johnson
The fully accessible station will include cycle storage next to the White Rose Park, along with improved walking and cycling routes. Photo: Tony Johnson
Both link bridges to platforms have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath designs are underway. Photo: Tony Johnson