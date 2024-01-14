These new pictures showcase progress made at the new White Rose Rail Station.

The new £26.5 million White Rose Rail station, which will replace Cottingley Rail Station, was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays - the YEP exclusively revealed on Friday.

Located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. The new White Rose Rail Station will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these photos of the progress being made at the highly-anticipated site...

The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays.

The new station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

Installation of both platforms on the embankment, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings are now believed to have taken place.

Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport.

The fully accessible station will include cycle storage next to the White Rose Park, along with improved walking and cycling routes.