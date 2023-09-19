Leeds news you can trust since 1890
White Rose station: First pictures show progress as new £26.5 million rail station takes shape in Leeds

New pictures show the highly-anticipated White Rose Railway Station is beginning to take shape.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Situated between Morley and Cottingley, the White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. It will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Construction of the new £26.5 million station, which will replace Cottingley Rail Station, is scheduled to be completed later this year and is expected to open in early 2024.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured some photos of the progress...

The White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

1. White Rose station taking shape

The White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. Photo: Steve Riding

The new station will replace Cottingley station on the Leeds to Manchester route.

2. White Rose station taking shape

The new station will replace Cottingley station on the Leeds to Manchester route. Photo: Steve Riding

Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport.

3. White Rose station taking shape

Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport. Photo: Steve Riding

The fully accessible station will include cycle storage next to the White Rose Park, along with improved walking and cycling routes.

4. White Rose station taking shape

The fully accessible station will include cycle storage next to the White Rose Park, along with improved walking and cycling routes. Photo: Steve Riding

