White Rose station: First pictures show progress as new £26.5 million rail station takes shape in Leeds
New pictures show the highly-anticipated White Rose Railway Station is beginning to take shape.
Situated between Morley and Cottingley, the White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. It will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
Construction of the new £26.5 million station, which will replace Cottingley Rail Station, is scheduled to be completed later this year and is expected to open in early 2024.
