A progress report on construction of the highly-anticipated White Rose Rail Station has been issued.

Situated between Morley and Cottingley, the White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield. It will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

The new £26.5 million station, which will replace Cottingley Rail Station, was scheduled to open in early 2024 but is now set to be hit by delays - the YEP can exclusively reveal.

Construction of the new £26.5 million White Rose station is set to be delayed. Picture: Tony Johnson

A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson said: "Work on the new, fully accessible White Rose Rail Station is now expected to continue until later this year.

"We have made significant progress on the project despite a number of challenges, which include managing building works next to a live railway line.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming passengers to the new rail station, which will improve transport links, connect people with jobs and opportunities, and boost economic regeneration.”

Installation of both platforms on the embankment, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings are now believed to have taken place.

Both link bridges to platforms have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath designs are underway.