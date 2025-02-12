Leeds is set to benefit from improved walking and cycling routes as part of a new Government funding package.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority will receive £17.07 million in government funding to build more walking wheeling and cycling routes across the region.

Part of a national £291 million package from Active Travel England (ATE) - the funding will go towards creating new cycle lanes, upgrading canal towpaths and weirs, and traffic management measures, as well as work around schools including new crossings, footway widening and cycle parking.

A total of £12.86 million has been awarded for 2025-26 by Active Travel England (ATE), with £4.21 million allocated for 2024-25.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We’re already making great progress in improving walking, cycling, and wheeling in the region, and this funding will help us do even more.

“Active travel plays a key role in my plans for an integrated transport network across a better-connected West Yorkshire. By making it easier and more appealing to get around more actively, we’re promoting healthier lifestyles, improving safety and helping to tackle the climate emergency.”

Leeds has already benefited from an increased cycling provision in recent years - including the introduction of a one-way system along Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre - allowing for the construction of a segregated two-way cycle track.

Previous rounds of funding are already being used for schemes to improve the walking and cycling provision on routes - including on Woodhouse Lane and Burley Road - both key routes for the city's vast student population.

Funding will also benefit ongoing plans to create a Mass Transit tram system and buses operated under public control.

Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood said: “Walking and cycling is an affordable way to get around and is hugely beneficial for both mental and physical health. We’re making sure local authorities can deliver high-quality and easily accessible schemes for everyone.

“Investing in our national cycling and walking infrastructure is a key part our mission for growth and today’s investment will not only provide better connectivity, but boost local businesses, grow local economies and ease pressure on the NHS, helping us deliver our Plan for Change.”

The national funding package will allow the construction of more than 300 miles of new walkways and cycle lanes across the country.

It also supports the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Vision Zero strategy to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2040 by making roads safer through improved active travel options and accessibility.

£1.6 million and £6.6 million has been provided to North and South Yorkshire respectively as part of the new Active Travel England funding package.