White Rose station: Pictures show deserted site of £26.5m Leeds train station as potential restart date set
In March, the team behind the much-anticipated White Rose Railway Station announced a temporary pause in its construction.
The decision came in light of an unforeseen increase in project costs, prompting a thorough evaluation of future funding sources to ensure the project's successful completion.
Now six months on, the Yorkshire Evening Post can exclusively reveal that a restart date of early 2025 is being eyed by those involved.
A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson said: “Following the temporary pause in construction at White Rose station, it is hoped that issues can be resolved with a view to work restarting on site in early 2025 and the completion of the project later in the year.
“The station is a major priority for West Yorkshire and we are working with our delivery partner Munroe K to find a solution that means it opens to passengers as soon as possible.”
The new £26.5 million station, located between Morley and Cottingley, was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by repeated delays.
It is hoped that the new station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings have already taken place at the site.
Both link bridges have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath design were reported to have been underway prior to the halt in construction.
