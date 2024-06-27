White Rose Station: Uncertainty over future of new Leeds train station as work remains on hold
Work on the White Rose Rail Station, situated between Morley and Cottingley, was stopped in March due to an unforeseen increase in project costs.
The new £26.5 million station was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by repeated delays - as exclusively revealed by the YEP in January.
Now three months into the construction pause, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands that work remains on hold with no restart date set for it to continue.
When pushed for further comment, a West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson reiterated: “We are investing £22 million into White Rose Rail Station.
“This scheme is a major priority for West Yorkshire. We are committed to working with partners to see it open as soon as possible.”
The project is being funded by WYCA and Munroe K, which owns the adjoining business park, and have contributed £4 million. How much costs for the scheme had risen by have not been made public.
Located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield, the new two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
Speaking at the time of the pause, David Aspin, CEO of White Rose Park operators Munroe K, said: “”e firmly believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of ensuring the project's long-term success and sustainability.
"Our focus remains on delivering a state-of-the-art railway station that will serve as a cornerstone for economic development in south Leeds."
Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings have already taken place at the site.
Both link bridges have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath designs were reported to have been underway.
