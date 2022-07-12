It is the first new electric railway installed across Yorkshire for 25 years with it set to cut carbon and slash journey times.

This monumental scheme – initially working its way from York to Church Fenton – is set to re-energise train travel for passengers across the north of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first step towards a cleaner, greener, fully electrified railway between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.

It’s the first step towards a cleaner, greener, fully electrified railway between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.

“This is a huge moment for the Transpennine Route Upgrade and really represents the forward shift we’ve seen in recent months," said Rob McIntosh, Managing Director for Network Rail’s Eastern Region.

“This first major milestone in York promises a cleaner, greener future where passengers in the north of England can confidently rely on the railway to get them to where they need to be in good time.”

When complete, across the full 76-mile route, rail passengers will be helping to save up to 87,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year - equivalent to 5.9 million car journeys along the same route.

The upgrade also promises better air quality and quieter trains for those living near the railway line.

Transport Minister, Trudy Harrison, said: “Thanks to our £96bn Integrated Rail Plan, the biggest single investment in the UK’s rail network ever, we’re now delivering faster, cleaner and more frequent travel for passengers across the North.

“As we level up the country, it’s critical that people across the UK have access to rail networks they can rely on. Yorkshire’s new electric railway is a key step in delivering just that.”

The first of ten miles of electric wiring between Church Fenton and Colton Junction - where trains from Leeds join the East Coast Main Line towards York - is due to be completed by the end of the year.