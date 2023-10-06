A major construction milestone has taken place at the £26.5 million new White Rose Rail Station in south Leeds.

Rail infrastructure specialist Spencer Group has now installed two new link bridges from the main station buildings to platform level at the new station, which is being built next to the White Rose Park between Morley and Cottingley on the main TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

The new station will make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport, connecting more people with jobs, training, education and leisure activities. It will provide improved access to the White Rose Park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Coun Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure, said: “It’s really pleasing to see a significant milestone achieved in the construction of Leeds newest Rail Station. The changes when complete will improve access to the city centre for residents in surrounding neighbourhoods, visitors to Leeds and thousands of young people who learn in the city’s schools and colleges each day.

The two link bridges were installed overnight over the course of two weekends by a 1,200-tonne crane. Picture: WYCA

“White Rose Station along with other improved transport links we’re working on provide more opportunities to reduce our city’s carbon impact and realise our economic potential.”

Alongside 80 cycle parking spaces, the £26.5 million station includes better walking and cycling routes for local communities, including to the White Rose Shopping Centre and bus interchange.

The two link bridges were installed overnight over the course of two weekends by a 1,200-tonne crane – about 200 times the weight of an elephant – which was built on site. The east link bridge, which had to be built in two halves and welded together on-site, is 40m long and weighed 84 tonnes while the west link bridge is 20m long and weighs 46 tonnes.

David Aspin, CEO of Munroe K, said: “Seeing the two foot bridges installed marks a significant milestone in the project and is real testament to the workmanship of the whole team at Spencer Group. In the recent weeks the station buildings have come to life as the external cladding has been added and now the passenger walkways. We’re excited to see the progress continue as we head towards the new station opening next year.”