All 15 train stations in Leeds ranked from most to least busy including Horsforth and Morley

New data has ranked all 15 Leeds train station from most to least busy.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 16th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Whether it be going to work or heading to meet a friend, travelling by train is a key way to get around Leeds.

From Leeds central station to Morley in the south and Horsforth in the north, data gathered by LENNON (Latest Earnings Networked Nationally Over Night) and local ticketing data, has confirmed which station are the busiest.

The data estimates the total number of entries and exits made at each station between April 2022 to March 2023.

Here are the 15 train stations in Leeds ranked from most to least busy...

Estimated entries and exits made at Leeds station was 23,964,156.

1. Leeds city station - 23,964,156

Estimated entries and exits made at Leeds station was 23,964,156.

Estimated entries and exits made at the Guiseley station was 871,014.

2. Guiseley station - 871,014

Estimated entries and exits made at the Guiseley station was 871,014.

Estimated entries and exits made at Horsforth station was 667,932.

3. Horsforth station - 667,932

Estimated entries and exits made at Horsforth station was 667,932.

Estimated entries and exits made at Burley Park station was 569,020.

4. Burley Park station - 569,020

Estimated entries and exits made at Burley Park station was 569,020.

Estimated entries and exits made at New Pudsey station was 557,310.

5. New Pudsey station - 557,310

Estimated entries and exits made at New Pudsey station was 557,310.

Estimated entries and exits made at Garforth station was 424,784.

6. Garforth station - 424,784

Estimated entries and exits made at Garforth station was 424,784.

