Whether it be going to work or heading to meet a friend, travelling by train is a key way to get around Leeds.

From Leeds central station to Morley in the south and Horsforth in the north, data gathered by LENNON (Latest Earnings Networked Nationally Over Night) and local ticketing data, has confirmed which station are the busiest.

The data estimates the total number of entries and exits made at each station between April 2022 to March 2023.

Here are the 15 train stations in Leeds ranked from most to least busy...

1 . Leeds city station - 23,964,156 Estimated entries and exits made at Leeds station was 23,964,156. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Guiseley station - 871,014 Estimated entries and exits made at the Guiseley station was 871,014. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Horsforth station - 667,932 Estimated entries and exits made at Horsforth station was 667,932. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Burley Park station - 569,020 Estimated entries and exits made at Burley Park station was 569,020. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . New Pudsey station - 557,310 Estimated entries and exits made at New Pudsey station was 557,310. Photo: Jason Thomas/Google Photo Sales

6 . Garforth station - 424,784 Estimated entries and exits made at Garforth station was 424,784. Photo: UGC Photo Sales