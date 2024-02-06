14 amazing drone pictures showcase new White Rose rail station being built in Leeds

Situated between Morley and Cottingley, the White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.
The two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Snowden of Snowden Captures...
The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures
Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures
It is being delivered in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures
