14 amazing drone pictures showcase new White Rose rail station being built in Leeds

Situated between Morley and Cottingley, the White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

The two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Due to replace Cottingley station, the new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays - as exclusively revealed by the YEP in January.

These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Snowden of Snowden Captures...

