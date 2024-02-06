Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 amazing drone pictures showcase new White Rose rail station being built in Leeds

These incredible drone pictures showcase the highly-anticipated White Rose station being built in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:41 GMT

Situated between Morley and Cottingley, the White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

The two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Due to replace Cottingley station, the new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays - as exclusively revealed by the YEP in January.

These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Snowden of Snowden Captures...

The White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield

1. White Rose station drone shots

The White Rose Rail Station will be located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures

The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays.

2. White Rose station drone shots

The new £26.5 million station was scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by construction delays. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures

Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K.

3. White Rose station drone shots

Hull-based Spencer Group is delivering the project for White Rose owner Munroe K. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures

It is being delivered in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport.

4. White Rose station drone shots

It is being delivered in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures

The new state-of-the-art station will be situated between Morley and Cottingley in south Leeds.

5. White Rose station drone shots

The new state-of-the-art station will be situated between Morley and Cottingley in south Leeds. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures

It will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

6. White Rose station drone shots

It will be a two-platform station providing improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange. Photo: Liam Snowden/Snowden Captures

