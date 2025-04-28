Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key slip road in south Leeds is set to remain shut for four months.

Wide Lane slip road, connecting central Morley to Dewsbury Road, will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, September 5.

Services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds city centre will use the roundabout to turn left. Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.

Wide Lane slip road, Morley, will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, September 5. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Dewsbury Road will be closed at Apex Way overnight on Wednesday, April 30 from 3.30am to 6.30am.

The A647 Stanningley Bypass will be closed between the A657 Henconner Lane and A6110 Leeds Outer Ring Road for 11 nights (8.30pm to 5am) until Saturday, May 3.

Bus services 4 and 4F will divert via Swinnow Lane, Hough Tree Road & Pudsey Road to resume a normal route at Ring Road Bramley. Service 508 and X6 will divert via Bradford Road, Town Street & Stanningley Road.

Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane picking up normal route.

Road closures and bus diversions also remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.

In a welcome boost to city services, the Westgate slip road in Leeds city centre has reopened following a three day closure.