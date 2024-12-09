A key route in Leeds is set to shut overnight.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet will be closed due to roadworks on Thursday, December 12 from 3.30am to 6.30am.

Services 2, 3 and 3A towards Middleton will divert via Meadow Lane, Church Street, Beza Street and Tunstall Road. Service 24 towards Beeston will divert via M621, Elland Road, Cemetery Road and Beeston Road.

Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth will also be closed due to roadworks until Friday, December 20 between 8am and 3.30pm each day.

Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road also all remain closed due to roadworks until further notice. Service 9 at 0838, 1553, 1658 and 1733 towards White Rose will not serve Horsforth Vale due to ongoing works on the Ring Road at Horsforth Roundabout.

Meanwhile on the M621, Jct 2A and 3 on Meadow Road, Holbeck will continue to be affected by a bus lane closure until Sunday, December 15 between 8pm-5am Monday to Saturday and 6pm-5am on Sunday nights.

In a welcome boost to city services, Weston Lane in Otley has reopened. Services 965 and A3 will resume their normal routes.