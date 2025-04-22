Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key route in west Leeds is set to shut for 11 straight nights.

The A647 Stanningley Bypass will be closed between the A657 Henconner Lane and A6110 Leeds Outer Ring Road from tonight, (Tuesday, April 22), until Saturday, May 3.

A crucial link road between Leeds and Bradford, the bypass will be shut from 8.30pm to 5am each night to allow for essential footbridge works to take place.

The Stanningley Bypass will be shut from 8.30pm to 5am each night to allow for essential footbridge works. | Tony Johnson

A Leeds City Council Spokesperson said: “The road closures are in place to enable essential works to a footbridge in the area. These works cannot be undertaken over live traffic, and therefore the decision has been made to close a section of Stanningley bypass between April 22 and May 3.

“The closures will be in place between 8.30pm and 5am to minimise disruption. Diversions will be in place, and we request that anyone likely to be affected factors this into their travel plans.”

Bus services 4 and 4F will divert via Swinnow Lane, Hough Tree Road & Pudsey Road to resume a normal route at Ring Road Bramley. Service 508 and X6 will divert via Bradford Road, Town Street & Stanningley Road.

It is hoped that the works can be completed ahead of schedule but council officials have warned that it is weather dependant.