A key route in Leeds is set to face seven months of bus disruption.

Station Road bridge, which is built over Cross Gates railway station, is set to be demolished and reconstructed between March 31 and November 25 as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU).

Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.

Grove Road, Boston Spa will be closed due to resurfacing works on Friday, April 4 from 8am to 5pm. Services 174 and 174A will divert via Clifford Road.

Elsewhere Beckett Street will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday 2 and Thursday, April 3, between 10pm and 5am each night. Services 16, 16A, 49, 50 and 50A are diverting towards Leeds city centre only.

Bus stop suspensions along Mill Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre also remain in place.

In a welcome boost city services, Stanningley Bypass in Bramley and Asquith Avenue in Morley have both reopened following respective closures.