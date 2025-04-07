Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Scott Hall Road to shut for seven weeks
Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane will be closed due to roadworks until Sunday, May 25.
Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then will double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane picking up normal route. No stops missed.
Victoria Road, Morley will be closed due to resurfacing works from Saturday 5 to Thursday, April 17 between 9am and 4pm each day. Services 51, 52, 65, 205 and 425 will all divert.
Meanwhile Stanningley Bypass, Bramley, will once again be closed due to bridge inspection works from 7pm on Thursday, April 10 to 6am on Friday, April 11. Bus service 508 and X6 will divert.
Road closures and bus diversions are now in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.
Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Wide Lane, Morley,Call Lane, Leeds city centre and Osmondthorpe Lane remain ongoing. Bus stop suspensions along Mill Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre also remain in place.
In a welcome boost to city services, Grove Road, Boston Spa and Beckett Street have reopened.
