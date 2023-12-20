A key Leeds bus service is to be reinstated in the new year after being axed last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But following an intervention from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, new operator Squarepeg Buses has been found to run the service from the new year in a victory for passengers who rely on the bus route to go about their daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service, which will be renamed the 10 and restart on Tuesday, January 2, will be subsidised using funding from the Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

A host of Leeds bus services are set to be diverted this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “This service is vital for people not only in north and south Leeds, but also across Pudsey and the west of the city.

“We will do whatever we can to encourage bus operators to continue running socially necessary services across our region.

“We want to help create a better-connected West Yorkshire, so if we want people to get out of their cars and onto public transport, these are the services we need to be stepping in to rescue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows talks between the Combined Authority and operators to find a suitable replacement service.

The 10 will retain an hourly daytime service, while evening services will no longer operate.