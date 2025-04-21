Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crucial slip road in Leeds city centre is set to shut this week.

The Westgate slip road, onto the A58 Wellington Road in Leeds city centre, is due to be affected by footbridge works from Wednesday 23 to Friday, April 25.

Services 72 and X6 will divert via Park Row, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street between 8pm and 6am each night.

The Westgate slip road, onto the A58 Wellington Road in Leeds city centre, is due to be affected by footbridge works. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile the Stanningley Bypass will once again be closed due to bridge inspection works from Tuesday 22 to Thursday, April 24 between 8.30pm and 5.30am each night.

Service 508 and X6 will divert via Bradford Road, Town Street and Stanningley Road.

Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane picking up normal route.

Road closures and bus diversions also remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.

In a welcome boost to city services, Wood Lane in Farnley and Moorland Avenue in Gildersome have both reopened.