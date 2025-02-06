Leeds Bradford Airport ranked among worst in UK for flight cancellations by Civil Aviation Authority
Research using Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) statistics covering January to November 2024, found that an average of 1.8 per cent of flights from Leeds Bradford were cancelled each month. The new analysis was conducted by flight compensation specialists AirAdvisor.
Southampton (3.3 per cent) and London City (2.9 per cent) airports topped the list ahead of Cardiff (2.2 per cent) and Glasgow (2.1 per cent) - followed by LBA in fifth.
The CAA’s statistics suggest that 7.1 per cent of flights from LBA were cancelled last January, while in February 2024 just two per cent of flights from the airport were grounded.
Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, said: “Stormy weather, snow and fog often result in cancellations, with January and February being notoriously troublesome months for airports due to bad weather.
“Storms Isha and Jocelyn in January 2024 had a particularly damaging effect on services to and from Leeds Bradford Airport.
“In July, the global IT outage resulted in around 5,000 flights worldwide being cancelled, in what was a very challenging few days for the aviation industry. Across the month, cancellations at the airport rose to 1.8 per cent. In June and August, the rate fell to less than 0.5 per cent for both months.”
Leeds Bradford Airport was one of 11 airports rated “very good” for accessibility, in an annual report released by the Civil Aviation Authority last August.
Due to complete this summer (2025), work is well underway on a £100 million regeneration of LBA, which will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building.
Leeds Bradford Airport officials declined to comment on the CAA’s latest report.