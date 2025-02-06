Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has been ranked among the major UK airports worst affected by flight cancellations last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research using Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) statistics covering January to November 2024, found that an average of 1.8 per cent of flights from Leeds Bradford were cancelled each month. The new analysis was conducted by flight compensation specialists AirAdvisor.

Southampton (3.3 per cent) and London City (2.9 per cent) airports topped the list ahead of Cardiff (2.2 per cent) and Glasgow (2.1 per cent) - followed by LBA in fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAA statistics found that an average of 1.8 per cent of flights from Leeds Bradford were cancelled each month. | Tony Johnson

The CAA’s statistics suggest that 7.1 per cent of flights from LBA were cancelled last January, while in February 2024 just two per cent of flights from the airport were grounded.

Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, said: “Stormy weather, snow and fog often result in cancellations, with January and February being notoriously troublesome months for airports due to bad weather.

“In July, the global IT outage resulted in around 5,000 flights worldwide being cancelled, in what was a very challenging few days for the aviation industry. Across the month, cancellations at the airport rose to 1.8 per cent. In June and August, the rate fell to less than 0.5 per cent for both months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Bradford Airport was one of 11 airports rated “very good” for accessibility, in an annual report released by the Civil Aviation Authority last August.

Leeds Bradford Airport officials declined to comment on the CAA’s latest report.