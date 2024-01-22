Leeds weather: Live as Storm Isha continues to batter city causing cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport
Storm Isha continues to cause disruption in Leeds on Monday morning as flights are cancelled or diverted at Leeds Bradford Airport.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest storm in Britain has caused significant disruption, with winds of 99mph being reached in some parts of the country.
A yellow weather warning from the Met Office remains in place today (Monday) until midday, with the Met Office saying to expect damage to buildings, power cuts and traffic disruption.
At Leeds Bradford Airport three departing flights have already been cancelled today and some are delayed by over six hours.
Wind gusts reached speeds of over 50mph through the night in Leeds but are predicted to drop to the low 40s and 30s from 12pm today onwards. There is also heavy showers expected from 1pm that continue into the evening.
In its summary of today's weather, a spokesperson said: "Strong winds continue across the region following the passage of Storm Isha, with gale force gusts across western high ground.
"Generally a bright day with sunny spells, especially in the east, with blustery showers pushing in from the west. Maximum temperature 8 °C."
For the latest updates follow our live blog below:
Live as Storm Isha
Flights now airborne
The website is now showing that some departures have now left Leeds Bradford Airport
Flights diverted
The Leeds Bradford Airport website shows that two flights have been diverted to different airports this morning.
The 7.20 from Dublin has had to go to Manchester while the 7.50 has been diverted to East Midlands.
Incoming flights cancelled
The website also shows that two flights scheduled to arrive this morning - the 8.05 from Dublin and 8.20 from Belfast - have been cancelled
Flights delayed or cancelled
The Leeds Bradford Airport website shows that three flights have been cancelled so far this morning and that others have been significantly delayed.
What to expect
The Met Office has said to expect the following today:
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
Yellow weather warning
The current yellow weather warning is in place until midday on Monday.
Monday's hour-by-hour forecast
Here is the hour-by-hour overnight forecast in Leeds on Monday:
- 8am – 8°C, partly cloudy, gusts up to 49mph
- 9am – 8°C, sunny, gusts up to 42mph
- 10am – 8°C, heavy shower, gusts up to 40mph
- 11am – 7°C, heavy shower, gusts up to 46mph
- Midday – 8°C, sunny intervals, gusts up to 51mph
- 1pm – 8°C, heavy shower, gusts up to 52mph
- 2pm – 7°C, light shower, gusts up to 51mph
- 3pm – 7°C, heavy shower, gusts up to 52mph
- 4pm – 7°C, light shower, gusts up to 51mph
- 5pm – 7°C, light rain, gusts up to 52mph
- 6pm – 6°C, light shower, gusts up to 48mph
- 7pm – 6°C, light shower, gusts up to 51mph
- 8pm – 6°C, partly cloudy, gusts up to 48mph
- 9pm – 6°C, partly cloudy, gusts up to 44mph
- 10pm – 6°C, cloudy, gusts up to 45mph
- 11pm – 7°C, cloudy, gusts up to 44mph
- Midnight – 7°C, cloudy, gusts up to 42mph