Storm Isha continues to cause disruption in Leeds on Monday morning as flights are cancelled or diverted at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The latest storm in Britain has caused significant disruption, with winds of 99mph being reached in some parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office remains in place today (Monday) until midday, with the Met Office saying to expect damage to buildings, power cuts and traffic disruption.

At Leeds Bradford Airport three departing flights have already been cancelled today and some are delayed by over six hours.

Wind gusts reached speeds of over 50mph through the night in Leeds but are predicted to drop to the low 40s and 30s from 12pm today onwards. There is also heavy showers expected from 1pm that continue into the evening.

In its summary of today's weather, a spokesperson said: "Strong winds continue across the region following the passage of Storm Isha, with gale force gusts across western high ground.

"Generally a bright day with sunny spells, especially in the east, with blustery showers pushing in from the west. Maximum temperature 8 °C."