Leeds Bradford Airport: 13 pictures after incoming TUI flight skids off runway while landing during Storm Babet

A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:15 BST

The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon.

Pictures showed emergency services arriving at the scene, with the plane at the side of the runway.

There were no reported injuries and the airport has been closed this evening.

Check out some of our pictures of the dramatic incident in our gallery below:

Photos have been shared of the aftermath of the dramatic incident

1. Leeds Bradford Airport

Photos have been shared of the aftermath of the dramatic incident Photo: PA

Emergency services at the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions during Storm Babet

2. 'Skidded off the runway'

Emergency services at the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions during Storm Babet Photo: Danny Lawson

The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon

3. Arriving from Corfu

The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon Photo: Danny Lawson

One witness said that the plane was 'almost sideways' as it came in to land this afternoon

4. 'Almost sideways'

One witness said that the plane was 'almost sideways' as it came in to land this afternoon Photo: Danny Lawson

