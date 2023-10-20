Leeds Bradford Airport: 13 pictures after incoming TUI flight skids off runway while landing during Storm Babet
A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions.
The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon.
Pictures showed emergency services arriving at the scene, with the plane at the side of the runway.
There were no reported injuries and the airport has been closed this evening.
Check out some of our pictures of the dramatic incident in our gallery below:
