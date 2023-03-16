News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
49 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
50 minutes ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
2 hours ago Trampoline park closed after emergency services called to help teen boy
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Leeds Bradford Airport: Expansion work underway one year on from scrapped £150m terminal plans

Expansion work is well underway at Leeds Bradford Airport – one year on from scrapping plans for a whole new terminal.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read

In March 2022, Leeds Bradford Airport chiefs pulled out of its £150m rebuild plans, following the announcement that the Government was planning to hold an inquiry into the plans.

Dubbed the “Route to 2030”, plans were controversially approved by Leeds city council in 2019 despite significant backlash by campaigners, local residents and politicians, worried about its effects on the environment and noise levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now one year on and Leeds Bradford are well underway with work to improve its current terminal including a check-in hall upgrade and “extensive refurbishment” to existing passenger lounges.

Leeds Bradford are well underway with work to improve its current terminal. Picture: Tony Johnson
Leeds Bradford are well underway with work to improve its current terminal. Picture: Tony Johnson
Leeds Bradford are well underway with work to improve its current terminal. Picture: Tony Johnson

In November, airport chiefs announced plans to improve passenger experience and speed up check-in processes by reconfiguring its Hall A, which currently handles the check-in of all non-Jet2 passengers.

The work will see the installation of 14 self-service kiosks and hybrid self-service automated bag drops, as well as four self-service check-in e-gates, all produced by self-service technology experts Elenium. 14 traditional manned check-in desks will also be installed, and the hall will be extensively refurbished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for LBA, said: “The future is looking positive at LBA, with passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels and the airport hosting the most destinations ever in its history.

"To further improve passenger experience, we have refurbished Check In Hall A, and our lounges are currently undergoing extensive refurbishment. We continue with our plans to create a modern, decarbonised regional UK airport with an upgrade to the existing terminal.”

Ongoing work to reconfigure Hall A is expected to be complete by Easter 2023.

Leeds Bradford AirportGovernment