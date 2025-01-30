Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rachel Reeves has vowed to support an expansion to Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) pending further planning details.

The Chancellor, who represents Leeds West and Pudsey, had previously opposed a new terminal at Leeds Bradford - citing air and noise pollution concerns - but has now said she would back the expansion if the owners produced plans.

In March 2022, airport chiefs pulled the plug on £150 million rebuild plans. The controversial plans were withdrawn following "excessive delays" and the decision to hold a public inquiry into the development, with focus instead shifting to a revamp of its current facilities.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Reeves said: “If Leeds Bradford came back with plans to expand, I would support those, because I think that things have changed significantly in the last few years, and the Cabinet supports these plans.

“We’ve already, as a Government, signed off expansion at Stansted and City Airport, because we know that we need the economic growth, and we know that sustainable aviation and economic growth go hand in hand.”

Due to complete this summer (2025), work is well underway on a £100 million regeneration of LBA, which will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building.

The revamp will see passengers benefit from the creation of additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries, and a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, as well as improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.

Vincent Hodder, CEO, Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “The Chancellor’s announcement yesterday and her comments today voices positive support for the aviation industry as a whole. We’ve now got a government who understands the role of aviation as an economic accelerator and are willing to stand behind it and support sustainable growth.

“Here at LBA, we’re looking forward to working in collaboration with our government, our airline partners and our community to ensure we’re delivering the world-class facilities Yorkshire deserves.”

The regeneration project is estimated to create 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs by 2030, as well as contributing a total of £940 million to the local economy.