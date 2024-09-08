Leeds Bradford Airport: 15 of the best and worst UK airports ranked by Which? guide 2024

Leeds Bradford Airport has been ranked as part of the Which? guide to the best and worst UK airports 2024.

In April this year, Which? surveyed almost 5,000 members about their experiences at airports in the previous 12 months.

Respondents were invited to rate the airports across 11 categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security.

These experiences were then combined to give each airport an overall customer satisfaction score, from 0-100 per cent.

Here are 15 of the 29 UK airports ranked and how Leeds Bradford Airport scored...

Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked 1/29 with an overall customer score of 81 per cent.

1. Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport ranked 1/29 with an overall customer score of 81 per cent. | AFP via Getty Images

London City Airport ranked 2/29 with an overall customer score of 80 per cent.

2. London City Airport

London City Airport ranked 2/29 with an overall customer score of 80 per cent. | AFP via Getty Images

Southampton Airport ranked 5/29 with an overall customer score of 75 per cent.

3. Southampton Airport

Southampton Airport ranked 5/29 with an overall customer score of 75 per cent. | Southampton Airport/Google

Newcastle Airport ranked 7/29 with an overall customer score of 72 per cent.

4. Newcastle Airport

Newcastle Airport ranked 7/29 with an overall customer score of 72 per cent. | NW

Cardiff Airport ranked 8/29 with an overall customer score of 71 per cent.

5. Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport ranked 8/29 with an overall customer score of 71 per cent. | Stephen Ko/Google

Inverness Airport ranked 9/29 with an overall customer score of 70 per cent.

6. Inverness Airport

Inverness Airport ranked 9/29 with an overall customer score of 70 per cent. | Chris Burgess/Google

