The accessibility at Leeds Bradford Airport has been ranked as part of a new report.

The annual report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) found no UK airport had received a “poor” rating for accessibility performance over the last year, for the first time since 2020.

The report ranked every UK airport with a passenger volume of more than 150,000 on their treatment of passengers with reduced mobility and disabilities.

Leeds Bradford Airport was one of 11 airports rated “very good” for accessibility, while 12 were rated “good”, and only five were rated as “needs improvement”.

Anna Bowles, head of consumer policy and enforcement at the authority, said: “Making aviation accessible to all is an important part of our work to protect the public and enable the aerospace sector.

“Progress is being made, and not rating any airports ‘poor’ this year is welcome, but there’s more work to do, especially by those airports we have rated ‘needs improvement’ in our report.

“We will continue to work with the sector to ensure that standards are maintained and improved.”

The airports rated “very good” were Newcastle, Belfast City, City of Derry, Cornwall Newquay, East Midlands, Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Southampton and Teesside.

The airports receiving a “good” ranking were Aberdeen, Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Exeter, Inverness, London City, London Luton, Manchester, Shetland’s airport Sumburgh, and London Heathrow.

Bristol, London Gatwick, Cardiff Wales, Liverpool and Norwich remained in the “needs improvement” category.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “Everyone has the right to travel with dignity, and it is clear that more needs to be done to make accessible and enjoyable flying a reality for everyone.

“I look forward to working closely with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and industry on this important matter.

“I am pleased to see the Civil Aviation Authority’s new airline performance framework, to ensure airlines are providing passengers with the best possible service when they fly and are working to improve accessibility of the sector.”

The CAA encouraged airports to increase staffing and invest in equipment during winter when demand for flights is lower.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: "It’s fantastic to achieve this ‘Very Good’ rating in the UK Civil Aviation Authority's latest report. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, who are committed to ensuring that all passengers, regardless of their mobility needs, receive the highest standard of service at LBA.

“As we celebrate this amazing achievement, we also understand that our work doesn’t end here. To enhance the passenger experience further, we are excited about the ongoing progress of LBA:REGEN, our £100 million development project.

“This transformative development will modernise our existing terminal, significantly improving PRM accessibility as well as making our facilities more efficient and sustainable. This rating is a hugely positive step, but we’re looking forward to improving services further in years to come."