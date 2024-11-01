Leeds Bradford Airport has the 'most Christmas flight cancellations', new study finds
The new study by SCS Chauffeurs has revealed that Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is the riskiest airport to fly from over Christmas and has on average a higher percentage of cancelled flights than anywhere else in the UK.
The study analysed the percentage of cancelled flights at 23 public airports during December over a three-year period, ultimately calculating an average cancellation rate.
It found that LBA had 1,618 flights in December 2023, with 140 cancellations - an 8.65 per cent cancellation rate.
A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Throughout the year, our team work around the clock to ensure passengers can safely fly to a variety of destinations across Europe.
“Cancellations can unfortunately occur due to a range of potential reasons and always as a last resort. We work closely with our airline partners to ensure disruption is kept to an absolute minimum.
“We always advise passengers to arrive with plenty of time, up to 2-3 hours before departure and to check their flight’s status regularly with their airline.”
In December 2022, there were 1,470 recorded flights and 75 cancellations (5.10 per cent). December 2021 saw 977 flights with 94 cancellations (9.62 per cent).
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
This means that the airport recorded an average December cancellation rate over the three years of 7.79 per cent.
East Midlands Airport, meanwhile, had the fewest flight cancellations over the Christmas period. Recording an average cancellation rate over the three years of 0.28 per cent.