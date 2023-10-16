Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building. Passengers will benefit from the creation of additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries, and a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, as well as improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.

Approved by Leeds City Council, the work is due to get underway in autumn 2023 and is expected to complete in 2026. Farrans Construction has been appointed as the contractor to deliver Phase 1 of the project, the construction of the terminal extension.

Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This announcement marks the beginning of a new era for Leeds Bradford Airport. This investment will give us the infrastructure needed to deliver an outstanding customer experience, support the growth of our airline partners, enhance connectivity for business, investment and trade and provide the airport that Leeds, Bradford and Yorkshire have been waiting for.

The multi-million pound Leeds Bradford Airport regeneration will see a three storey extension to the existing terminal. Picture: LBA

“LBA is a key asset for our region and our community, our investment enhances and supports broader investments underway in Leeds and Bradford creating new jobs, new opportunities and shared benefits for our community.”

By 2030, the regeneration has the potential to create 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contribute a total of £940 million to the local economy.

The regeneration will also help Leeds Bradford to further decarbonise its operations, as outlined in the airport’s 2030 Net Zero Carbon Roadmap, with the installation of new heating, lighting and machinery, including new baggage belts. It is expected that airlines attracted by the regeneration will accelerate the deployment of their newest, quietest and most efficient aircraft at the airport.

Cathal Montague, Regional Director at Farrans Construction, said: “Leeds Bradford Airport has played an integral role in the ambitious growth of the city of Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region, supporting connectivity to some of the world’s best destinations for business and tourism.

Passengers will benefit from the creation of additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries. Picture: LBA

“We are looking forward to bringing the vision for its next stage to life through the extension and modernisation of the terminal. This project will be a major boost to the construction industry with jobs created through apprenticeships, direct labour and supply chain.

In March 2022, Leeds Bradford Airport chiefs pulled the plug on £150m rebuild plans. The controversial plans were withdrawn by airport bosses because of "excessive delays" and the decision to hold a public inquiry into the development. Focus instead shifted to a revamp of its current facilities.

Earlier this year, work to improve passenger experience and speed up check-in processes by reconfiguring its Hall A, which currently handles the check-in of all non-Jet2 passengers, were officially completed.

The work saw the installation of 14 self-service kiosks and hybrid self-service automated bag drops, as well as four self-service check-in e-gates, all produced by self-service technology experts Elenium. 14 traditional manned check-in desks were also installed, with the hall extensively refurbished.