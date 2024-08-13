Leeds Bradford Airport: GALBA climate group vows to fight 'irresponsible' flight expansion plans

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 11:12 GMT
A climate group has claimed plans to expand the flight schedule at Leeds Bradford Airport are “irresponsible” and vowed to fight the proposals.

On Friday (August 9), Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) CEO Vincent Hodder announced new plans to secure more routes to European hub airports by 2030, as well as new destinations in the North Atlantic and Middle East.

Increasing terminal floorspace by 38 per cent, LBA said it also plans to invest in the existing airfield to create up to 10 new aircraft stands for overnight LBA-based aircraft.

The move, which the airport claims could increase yearly travel by 15,000 flights, has been criticised by Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) as “deeply irresponsible.”

The plans have also been criticised by the Leeds Green Party, who have called on council chiefs to remember that they “previously declared a climate emergency”.

Leeds Bradford Airport.
Leeds Bradford Airport. | Tony Johnson

Nick Hodgkinson, Chair of GALBA, said: “LBA’s expansion announcement comes less than a month after the expert Climate Change Committee restated its advice to the government to ‘stop airport expansion without a UK-wide capacity management framework’.

“The reason we need to manage capacity is simple: more flying means more greenhouse gas emissions but we know we must radically cut those emissions as fast as possible. At present, the only reliable way to do that is to limit flying by limiting the capacity of airports.”

Backed by £200m in private investment, LBA bosses claims the airport’s 2030 Vision is estimated to create up to 5,500 new jobs. It has also claimed it could contribute nearly £1bn towards local economy with an anticipated seven million passengers a year.

Mr Hodgkinson said claims that “more flights are good for business” does not “stand up to scrutiny”.

He added: “Analysis of Office for National Statistics data in May this year provided evidence that business air travel and economic growth are steadily ‘decoupling’. UK businesses spent £2.9 billion less (-22%) on air travel in 2023 compared with 2019 (in 2023 prices), despite real GDP growth of 1.8% over the same period.

“That’s hardly a surprise. We all learned to meet online during lockdown and discovered that it’s easy and cheap.”

Ian Coatman, Secretary of GALBA, claimed that airport chiefs would need to submit a fresh planning application to Leeds City Council in order to expand beyond five million passengers a year.

He added: “When that happens, GALBA will be ready and we will vigorously oppose expansion.”

Leeds Bradford Airport is currently working on a £100m expansion, which will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current building.

As part of Friday’s original announcement airport boss Mr Hodder said: “Our commitment is bold and ambitious, but we are firm in our stance to build a net-zero carbon future for the airport.

“With this comprehensive plan in place, we are confident that LBA can continue to play a significant role in improving international connectivity for the region and supporting local economic growth for many years to come.”

The airport said it plans to minimise its environmental footprint by decarbonising transport links, investing in on-site solar-powered infrastructure and establishing more EV charging facilities.

In addition, the airport has reaffirmed its commitment to support the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s proposals for a mass transit system, connecting the airport to an integrated cycling, walking, bus and rail plan.

