Leeds Bradford Airport ranking in Which? guide to the best and worst UK airports 2024 confirmed
In April this year, Which? surveyed almost 5,000 members about their experiences at airports in the previous 12 months.
Respondents were invited to rate the airports across 11 categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security.
With an overall customer score of 58 per cent, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) ranked 13th out of 29 UK airports - the same score as London Heathrow’s Terminal 5.
A spokesperson for the airport said that they were “committed to improving the passenger experience”.
LBA scored five stars for queues at baggage drop off, while scoring four stars for queues at check-in desks and staff and three stars for queues at security and baggage reclaim.
The airport scored two stars for queues at passport control, seating, prices in shops, airport wifi and toilets. Its worst score was one star received for its range of shops.
In last place for the third-year running was Manchester Airport Terminal 3, with a customer score of just 37 per cent, while London Luton was the worst-rated London airport, with a customer score of 47 per cent.
Liverpool John Lennon received an impressive table topping customer score of 81 per cent, and was one of five airports this year to secure the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider Badge, alongside London City, Norwich, Exeter and Southampton.
Inverness Airport was the best rated in Scotland with a customer score of 70 per cent, ahead of Glasgow International’s score of 62 per cent.
A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We are always committed to improving the passenger experience at LBA.
“In 2024, we have already seen significant benefits from investment in the latest scanner technology as we facilitate a record number of destinations with our airline partners.
“Looking ahead, we are continuing to progress significant, privately funded developments to the terminal that will improve passenger experience further, reduce our environmental impacts and support regional economic growth with LBA:REGEN and our longer-term Vision 2030 strategy.”
