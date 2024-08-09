Leeds Bradford Airport: New aircraft stands to be built as part of £200m worth of private investment

New aircraft stands are set to be built as part of Leeds Bradford Airport’s 2030 vision.

Signalling plans for significant private sector investment, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has committed to improving passenger experience and driving sustainable growth over the coming decade.

LBA’s Vision 2030 strategy will be backed by £200 million in private investment. The plans will create up to 5,500 new jobs and contribute a total of nearly £1 billion to the local economy as the airport reaches an anticipated seven million passengers a year by 2030.

These encompass a further commitment beyond the recently launched LBA:REGEN development to progress the airport’s net-zero carbon 2030 strategy, one of the most ambitious sustainability targets in place across all UK airports.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has committed to improving passenger experience and driving sustainable growth. | James Hardisty

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “The launch of this LBA Vision 2030 marks a new era of travel for the region. This transformative strategy will play a vital role in facilitating trade links for local businesses, creating thousands of new jobs, and attracting international investment to Yorkshire.

“Our commitment is bold and ambitious, but we are firm in our stance to build a net-zero carbon future for the airport. With this comprehensive plan in place, we are confident that LBA can continue to play a significant role in improving international connectivity for the region and supporting local economic growth.”

The airport plans to minimise its environmental footprint by decarbonising transport links, investing in on-site solar-powered infrastructure and establishing more EV charging facilities.

In addition, the airport has reaffirmed its commitment to support West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s proposals for a mass transit system, connecting the airport to an integrated cycling, walking, bus and rail plan.

LBA will also be increasing terminal floorspace by 38 per cent, as well as making investments in the existing airfield to create up to 10 new aircraft stands for overnight LBA-based aircraft.

LBA have confirmed plans to create up to 10 new aircraft stands.LBA have confirmed plans to create up to 10 new aircraft stands.
LBA have confirmed plans to create up to 10 new aircraft stands. | Tony Johnson

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Leeds Bradford Airport's ‘Vision 2030’ document clearly states how the airport will improve Yorkshire’s connection to the rest of the world.

“This substantial private investment will benefit local communities and the wider Yorkshire region, serving as a catalyst for considerable, long-term economic growth.

“The airport’s plans promise to create a range of skilled jobs and bolster connectivity among key international markets, creating new opportunities for Yorkshire business overseas.”

Included in the plans, LBA has highlighted ambitions to secure more routes to European hub airports with onward connectivity, as well as new destinations in the North Atlantic and Middle East.

Looking beyond 2030, the airport has pointed towards longer term ambitions for a new purpose built replacement terminal, the construction of a new hotel within walking distance of the airport and the potential growth of specialist air freight.

