A new storm is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain across Leeds this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly-named Storm Jocelyn is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Hot on the heels of Storm Isha, which brought winds touching nearly 100mph in places last night, Storm Jocelyn will bring windy conditions right across the UK with northern areas likely to be worst affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Leeds, a fresh yellow weather warning for "strong winds and heavy rain" will be in place from midday on Tuesday, January 23, until 3pm on Wednesday.

The newly-named Storm Jocelyn is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK. Picture: Simon Hulme

A spell of localised disruption as a result of the weather can be expected including delays to some bus and train services, as well as road and air disruption.

Storm Isha has already seen a number of departing flights from Leeds Bradford Airport cancelled, while some face being delayed by over six hours.