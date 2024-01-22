Leeds weather: Storm Jocelyn to hit city as Met Office issues new yellow warning for wind and rain
A new storm is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain across Leeds this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newly-named Storm Jocelyn is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Hot on the heels of Storm Isha, which brought winds touching nearly 100mph in places last night, Storm Jocelyn will bring windy conditions right across the UK with northern areas likely to be worst affected.
In Leeds, a fresh yellow weather warning for "strong winds and heavy rain" will be in place from midday on Tuesday, January 23, until 3pm on Wednesday.
A spell of localised disruption as a result of the weather can be expected including delays to some bus and train services, as well as road and air disruption.
Storm Isha has already seen a number of departing flights from Leeds Bradford Airport cancelled, while some face being delayed by over six hours.
Heavy rain has also triggered a flood alert for the Middle River Aire catchment, with areas close to the river between Stockbridge and Castleford, including Bradford Beck, Oulton Beck and Kippax Beck described as most at risk.