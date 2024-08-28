Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new consultation has launched to improve a route which connects the city centre to St James’s Hospital and the neighbouring areas of Burmantofts, Lincoln Green, Richmond Hill and Harehills.

The scheme along Burmantofts Street and Beckett Street builds on previous consultation in 2019, which focused on improvements for pedestrians, bus and cycle users. Leeds City Council said there was overall support for the proposals.

An artist's impression of Burmantofts Street. | LCC

To make the area more welcoming and pedestrian friendly, speed up bus journey times, and make it safer to travel in greener and healthier ways, like walking, wheeling and cycling, funding has been awarded from the City Region Sustainable Transport Scheme.

Proposals include:

* Safer pedestrian crossings

*Widened pavements outside St James’s Hospital Bexley Wing

* Two-way protected cycle track, running along Burmantofts Street and Beckett Street

* New cycle crossings

* New 24-hour bus lane from Burmantofts Street to St James’s Hospital

* Extension of the existing bus lane from St James’s Hospital to Burmantofts Street

* Improved waiting environment for bus users near St James’s Hospital

* Opportunities for new greenery, landscaping and a more welcoming environment

There have been 67 reported casualties along the route since 2017, this includes 12 serious collisions and 1 pedestrian fatality. The scheme aims to make the area safer for all road users through providing safer crossing facilities, wider pavements and protected cycle routes.

Proposals do not impact access to St James’s Hospital and emergency vehicles and Hackney taxis can still use bus lanes.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “The route is a key corridor for people visiting Burmantofts and the surrounding areas and for access to the hospital.

“We want to make the area more welcoming for pedestrians, bus users or those travelling on a bike by making the route safer, more accessible and easier to travel around.

“I’d urge residents, businesses, and people that travel to work in the area to feedback on the plans and have their say in the consultation.”

This scheme is being developed by Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Coun Peter Carlill, deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “It’s great to see plans moving forward that will make it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport in this part of Leeds.

“I’d encourage the public to have their say on these proposals as we build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire.”

Residents, businesses and visitors to the area are encouraged to have their say before the consultation closes on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

People can have their say in the 10-minute survey here, or by attending a drop-in event at The Anglers Club on Tuesday, September 17 (3pm-7pm).

To request paper copies of the proposals and the survey please contact 0113 336 8868 or email: [email protected]