A bridge over a railway line in Leeds is set to be demolished and rebuilt as part of plans to electrify the route.

The reconstruction of Station Road railway bridge at Cross Gates station will take place between March and November and result in road and railway closures and disruption.

The work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU), which will see the railway line linking Manchester, Leeds and York electrified to “provide the power for cleaner, quieter electric trains”.

Station Road railway bridge will be demolished and rebuilt from the end of March until November | Network Rail

To do this, Station Road bridge, which is built over the railway at Cross Gates railway station, needs to be reconstructed as it is currently too low to accommodate the overhead line equipment (OLE) which will be used to power electric trains on the route in the future.

In the seven months from March 31 until November 25, the section of the southbound carriageway of Station Road across the railway bridge will be closed, while one lane of the northbound carriageway will also be closed to enable work to take place within the central reservation and ensure worker safety.

Advance warning signage will be in place on roads prior to the closures, along with signposted diversions.

Lucy Grogan, spokesperson for TRU, said: “Station Road bridge, which was originally built between 1830 and 1834, was widened in 1936 and again in 1953. This latest major upgrade in its life is crucial in enabling TRU to transform rail journeys by better connecting towns and cities across the North.

“We appreciate that this road closure will unfortunately cause inconvenience to the community, so we have worked closely with Leeds City Council to agree diversionary routes to help keep traffic moving, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Preparation work will take place between Monday (February 17) and Saturday, March 8, with utility services within the central reservation of the bridge being diverted. The road and footpaths will remain open at all times, but one lane in each direction will be closed to enable this early work to be safely carried out.

From Thursday 12 to Monday 16 June and Thursday 3 to Monday 7 July, the section of Station Road above the railway will need to be closed in both directions to allow the existing bridge to be demolished and the new bridge framework and deck to be installed. This will also involve weekend closures of the railway line, with train services being diverted or replaced by buses. The footway on the western side of the bridge will remain open during these works.

The reconstruction follows work carried out over the Christmas period in Osmondthorpe, where over one hundred engineers replaced an old bridge deck with a new, stronger structure to enable tracks to be moved into a better position to allow faster, longer trains to run.

More information is available including diversion details and updates on the project’s progress online.