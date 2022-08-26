Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2022 is now underway with a sell-out crowd as happy campers and music lovers prepare to enjoy three-days of musical mayhem.

Replacements have since been named with Indie band The 1975 cherry picked to headline the event .

The following is the full and updated list of headliners for Leeds Festival 2022:

One of the most-anticipated performances at Leeds Festival is that of Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys - here is everything you need to know about the performance.

When will Arctic Monkeys perform at Leeds Festival 2022?

Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to grace the main stage at Leeds Festival, headlining the final day of the event.

The rock band will perform on Sunday, 28 August and they have a one-hour-and-a-half long set.

Attendees and those watching from home should expect them to hit the stage at 9:20 pm and will end their performance at 10:50 pm.

What is the possible setlist at Leeds Festival 2022?

The official setlist for the Arctic Monkeys set at Leeds Festival 2022 had not been confirmed at the time of publishing.

However, to get a good idea of what you can expect, looking at the setlist of past gigs that the rockers have performed at can give a good indication.

According to Setlist.fm , this is the setlist that Arctic Monkeys followed for their performance at Rock en Seine 2022 in Saint Cloud, France on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

It included all of the classics such as ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and ‘505’.

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

That’s Where You’re Wrong

Potion Approaching

The View From the Afternoon

Cornerstone

Pretty Visitors

Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me A Favour

From The Rit to the Rubble

I Bet You Good On The Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

How can I watch the Arctic Monkeys performance on TV?

Arctic Monkeys’ performance at Bramham Park has not been selected for live television coverage.

However, you will still be able to watch the performance in full as it will be shown on BBC One at 11:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August.

There is wider coverage throughout the festival which can be streamed across the weekend on BBC iPlayer .