West Yorkshire are in the middle of preparations ahead of Leeds Festival 2022, which is set to bring tens of thousands of music fans to Bramham Park for some musical mayhem.

A star-studded line-up including big-name local bands like Arctic Monkeys, as well as huge Americanartists like Jack Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion, the demand for tickets is incredibly high.

This is despite the forecast of torrentially miserable and stormy weather that is set to batter festival grounds across the three days.

But are tickets still available, if so how do I purchase them? Maybe you are looking to sell your tickets, or you might be desperate for information on the refund policy at Leeds Festival 2022?

Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with all you need to know.

When is Leeds Festival 2022 and where is it taking place?

The musical festival is scheduled for three-days of musical mayhem.

It will start on Friday, 26 August and come to an end on Sunday, 28 August.

Held at the grounds of the iconic Yorkshire gardens of Bramham Park, which is located at the following address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND.

Are there tickets still available and how to get them?

Despite the fact that Leeds Festival 2022 is just around the corner, as well as the astronomical demand for entry, there is still some ticket availability for the festival at the time of publication.

Here is the current availability of each ticket:

Weekend Ticket - SOLD OUT

Friday Day Ticket - still available for purchase

Saturday Day Ticket - SOLD OUT

Sunday Day Ticket - SOLD OUT

VIP Camping Plus Ticket - still available for purchase

Organisers implore those looking for tickets to only purchase directly through the official Leeds Festival website or t he event’s ticketing partner Ticketmaster .

Advice is not to go through ticket touting websites to purchase entry on resale.

How can I sell my ticket?

If you have a ticket and are interested in reselling it as you can no longer make the festival, you have two reliable options to make sure that it is passed on in a safe and fair way.

You can sell your tickets via the ticket exchange service offered by Ticketmaster. To find out how to do so, visit the Ticketmaster website .

Failing that, Twickets is your next port of call as it allows you to sell it at face value or cheaper. Visit the website for more information .

How do I get a refund?

Organisers and officials at Leeds Festival offer a very strict refund policy - so you may find it difficult to get your money back unless you fit within certain criteria or circumstances.

The festival’s terms and conditions state the following guidelines: “Refunds are only considered on major cancellation, substantial alteration or by special exception determined by FR (Festival Republic).

"Refunds should be obtained from the point of purchase, no later than three months after the event.

"A minimum of the face value of the ticket will be refunded.