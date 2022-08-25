Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival is finally back for its 2022 edition with some big names such as Megan Thee Stallion and Bring me the Horizon to take on the main stages in Bramham Park.

Over three days, hundreds of acts from every genre will perform for 75,000 festival goers just outside Leeds.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has everything you need to know ahead of Leeds Festival 2022.

Sheffield royalty Arctic Monkeys tops the roster for Sunday.

When is Leeds Festival 2022?

Leeds Festival opens its campsite for people with Early Entry passes on Wednesday, 24 August, and for everyone else with a weekend ticket on Thursday, 25 August.

The festival site and the music starts on Friday, 26 August and continues until Sunday, 28 August.

The campsite closes on Monday, 29 August.

How to get tickets for Leeds Festival 2022

Tickets for Leeds Festival 2022 are all sold out. But resale tickets might become available for weekend and day tickets on Ticketmaster, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for any tickets on there.

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the Saturday headliners.

What is the weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2022?

While most hardened festival goers know to always expect the worst when it comes to weather, the forecast is looking bright for the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office’s forecast shows 21 to 22 degrees over the weekend with some light clouds but no rain.

During the night temperatures are predicted to sink to 11 to 12 degrees, so an extra layer or two for campers is still recommended.

Leeds Festival is finally here, and over the bank holiday weekend hundreds of bands will take on Bramham Park. Picture: SWNS

Who is playing Leeds Festival 2022 and what are the set times?

Friday line-up and set times

Main Stage East

Mallrat 12:00 PM

Willow 1:10 PM

Denzel Curry 2:30 PM

Pale Waves 3:50 PM

Run the Jewels 5:20 PM

Charli XCX 7:00 PM

The 1975 9:20 PM

Fontaines D.C. will be performing on Sunday

Main Stage West

The K’s 12:35 PM

Bru-C 1:50 PM

Bad Boy Chiller Crew 3:10 PM

DMA’S 4:30 PM

Bastille 6:05 PM

Halsey 7:50 PM

BBC Radio 1 Dance stage

Sad Night Dynamite 12:00 PM

Dylan 12:55 PM

Gayle 1:50 PM

100 Gecs 2:50 PM

Ashnikko 3:50 PM

The Stickmen Project 4:50 PM

TS7 (live) 5:40 PM

Kanine 6:30 PM

Bou 7:35 PM

Hybrid Minds 9:15 PM

Festival Republic Stage presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

CVC 12:00 PM

Brooke Combe 12:40 PM

Abby Roberts 1:30 PM

Daisy Brain 2:20 PM

The Native 3:10 PM

Courting 4:00 PM

Crawlers 4:50 PM

Beabadoobee 5:40 PM

The Blinders 6:40 PM

Chloe Moriondo 7:30 PM

Stone 8:20 PM

Role Model 9:10 PM

BBC Radio 1Xtra stage

Joe Unknown 2:00 PM

Mnelia 2:40 PM

Wes Nelson 3:20 PM

Mugun 4:00 PM

V.I.C. 4:45 PM

M’Way 5:30 PM

Comfy 6:05 PM

A1 x J1 7:55 PM

Danny Brown 8:50 PM

Arrdee 9:55 PM

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Just Wondering 1:00 PM

Boy Bleach 1:30 PM

Meduulla 2:20 PM

Emby 3:40 PM

Panic Shack 4:10 PM

LICE 5:50 PM

Anorak Patch 5:45 PM

Claudia Valentina 6:50 PM

Miso Extra 7:30 PM

Saturday line-up and set times

Main stage East

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 12:00 PM

Black Honey 1:20 PM

Griff 2:45 PM

Circa Waves 4:05 PM

Little Simz 5:40 PM

Polo G 7:30 PM

Dave 9:30 PM

Main stage west

BBNO$ 12:40 PM

Wallows 2:00 PM

Joy Crookes 3:25 PM

All Time Low 4:50 PM

Glass Animals 6:30 PM

Megan Thee Stallion 8:20 PM

Radio 1 Dance stage

Joey Valence & Brae 12:00 PM

Piri & Tommy 12:50 PM

Everyone You Know 1:40 PM

Bakar 2:30 PM

PinkPantheress 3:30 PM

Nia Archives 4:25 PM

Meg Ward 5:30 PM

Jaguar 6:35 PM

Biscits 7:40 PM

Gorgon City 9:15 PM

Festival Republic Stage presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

Beauty School Dropout 12:20 PM

The Scratch 1:10 PM

Witch Fever 2:00 PM

Scene Queen 2:50 PM

Kid Kapichi 3:40 PM

Tigercub 4:30 PM

Sick Joy 5:20 PM

Tigress 6:10 PM

Cleopatrick 7:05 PM

As It Is 8:00 PM

Fever 333 10:00 PM

Radio 1xtra stage

Kasst x AJFrmThe8 1:10 PM

Queen Millz 1:55 PM

Sir Spyro 2:40 PM

Jords 3:25 PM

Hazey 4:10

Fumez the Engineer 4:30 PM

Morrisson 5:30 PM

Knucks 6:25 PM

Potter Payper 7:20 PM

Pa Salieu 8:25 PM

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Honeyglaze 12:20 PM

Flowerovlove 1:10 PM

Sisi 1:40 PM

Deadletter 3:55 PM

Caity Baser 4:30 PM

Dolores Forever 5:30 PM

Priestgate 6:10 PM

BILK 7:20 PM

Dan D’Lion 8:00 PM

Sunday line-up and set times

Main stage East

Dayglow 12:40 PM

The Lathums 2:05 PM

AJ Tracey 3:35 PM

Fontaines D.C. 5:05 PM

Wolf Alice 6:55 PM

Arctic Monkeys 9:20 PM

Main stage West

The Sherlocks 12:00 PM

De’Wayne 1:25 PM

Poppy 2:50 PM

Enter Shikari 4:15 PM

D-Block Europe 5:55 PM

Bring Me The Horizon 7:50 PM

BBC Radio 1 Dance stage

Police Car Collective 12:00 PM

Gus Dapperton 12:40 PM

Tai Verdes 1:30 PM

Madison Beer 2:25 PM

AMA 3:10 PM

Luude 2:50 PM

Tommy Farrow 4:30 PM

Obskur 5:15 PM

A.M.C. ft. Phantom 6:00 PM

Sigma 8:10 PM

Wilkinson 9:15 PM

Festival Republic Stage presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

Thumper 12:00 PM

Static Dress 12:50 PM

The Skinner Brothers 1:40 PM

Taipei Houston 2:30 PM

Kid Brunswick 3:20 PM

sueco 4:10 PM

Cassyette 5:00 PM

carolesdaughter 5:50 PM

Ho99o9 6:50 PM

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

NUKULUK 1:30 PM

JBEE 2:10 PM

Crystal Millz 2:50 PM

French the Kid 3:30 PM

Ojerime 4:10 PM

Ty Leone 5:10 PM

DJ Target 5:20 PM

SwitchOTR 6:10 PM

Country Dons 7:05 PM

JPEGMAFIA 8:00 PM

Unknown T 9:00 PM

Krept & Konan 9:55 PM

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Corella 12:30 PM

Gave Coulter 1:05 PM

Jazmine Flowers 1:55 PM

Alissic 3:25 PM

BEMZ 3:55 PM

Grove 4:55 PM

Christian Alexander 5:35 PM

Joesef 6:45 PM

Uninvited 7:30 PM