Leeds Festival 2022: what is full lineup - headliners including Arctic Monkeys & The 1975
A full and updated musical line-up has been confirmed after replacements were announced for Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin, as Leeds Festival 2022 is underway.
One of the biggest music festivals in the United Kingdom is rapidly approaching as West Yorkshire prepares for three days of musical mayhem.
Leeds Festival regularly attracts over 75,000 music lovers from across the country and beyond, with last year’s return from the Covid-19 pandemic seeing a record 90,000 attendance.
The main genres are regularly rock, alternative, indie, punk and metal - but the official lineup announced by organisers for this year’s festival will suit various other music tastes.
Here is everything you need to know about the full lineup of Leeds Festival 2022, with details surrounding the six huge headliners too.
When is Leeds Festival 2022 and where is it held?
The festival is scheduled to take place across three days and it is just around the corner.
It will take place throughout August bank holiday weekend, kicking off on Friday, 26 August before coming to a conclusion on Sunday, 28 August 2022.
Leeds Festival will once again be held on the 900 acre land of Bramham Park, which is located at the following address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby - LS23 6ND.
Who is headlining Leeds Festival 2022?
So far at the time of publication, Leeds Festival will have six groundbreaking headliners for the 2022 event.
Arctic Monkeys, who originated in the Sheffield and Yorkshire area, are sure to grace the stage with indie classics such as ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘505’.
Brixton-based rapper Dave will bring his socially conscious lyricism to North Yorkshire, with the arrival of American musician Megan Thee Stallion sure to make the crowd explode with joy.
Rock band Rage Against The Machine was scheduled to perform at the festival but pulled out on Thursday, 11 August.
They have since been replaced by Indie band The 1975.
New Jersey’s popstar Halsey and Sheffield-formed rockers Bring Me The Horizon make up the outstanding list of headliners at this year’s festival.
What is the full lineup of the festival?
Organisers have confirmed a laundry list of fantastic musicians and bands that are set to light up stages at Bramham Park in August.
However, there have been a series of dropouts including Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Maneskin.
They have been replaced by The 1975, Charli XCX and AJ Tracey.
The full line-up for Leeds Festival 2022 is as follows:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Dave
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Halsey
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The 1975
- Arrdee
- Bastille
- Circa Waves
- Chloe Moriondo
- Dave
- Denzel Curry
- Fever 333
- Fontaines D.C.
- Glass Animals
- Griff
- Hybrid Minds
- AJ Tracey
- Joy Crookes
- Jxdn
- Kid Brunswick
- Little Simz
- Madison Beer
- Pale Waves
- Pink Pantheress
- Polo G
- Rage Against the Machine
- Run The Jewels
- Tai Verdes
- Wallows
- Wilkinson
- Wolf Alice
- 100 Gecs
- A.M.C ft Phantom
- Charli XCX
- A1xJ1
- Abby Roberts
- All Time Low
- AMA
- As It Is
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bakar
- BBNO$
- Beabadoobee
- Biscits
- Black Honey
- Bou
- Brooke Combe
- Bru-C
- Carolesdaughter
- Cleopatrick
- Comfy
- Country Dons
- Crystal Millz
- CVC
- D-Block Europe
- Danny Brown
- DJ Target
- DMA’S
- Enter Shikari
- Everyone You Know
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- French The Kid
- Fumez The Engineer
- Gayle
- Gorgon City
- Gus Dapperton
- Hazey
- Jaguar
- Joey Valence & Brae
- JPEGMAFIA
- Kanine
- Kasst x AJFrmThe8
- Kid Kapichi
- Knucks
- Krept & Konan
- LD
- M’Way
- Meg Ward
- Morrisson
- Mugun
- Nia Archives
- Obskür
- Ojerime
- Pa Salieu
- Piri & Tommy
- Poppy
- Potter Payper
- Role Model
- Sad Night Dynamite
- Sigma
- Sir Spyro
- Snow
- Static Dress
- Sueco
- SwitchOTR
- The Blinders
- The Crawlers
- The K’s
- The Lathums
- The Scratch
- The Sherlocks
- The Stickmen Project
- Tigercub
- Tommy Farrow
- TS7
- Unknown T
- V.I.C.
- Willow
- Witch Fever
- Alissic
- Anorak Patch
- Ashnikko
- Barns Courtney
- Beauty School Dropout
- BEMZ
- BILK
- Caity Baser
- CASPR
- Cassyette
- Christian Alexander
- Claudia Valentina
- Corella
- Courting
- Daisy Brain
- Dan D’Lion
- Dayglow
- DE’WAYNE
- DEADLETTER
- Dolores Forever
- DYLAN
- EMBY
- Flowerovlove
- Gabe Coulter
- Glaive
- Grove
- HO99O9
- Honeyglaze
- Jazmine Flowers
- JBee
- Joe Unknown
- Joesef
- Jords
- Just Wondering
- Lice
- Luude
- Mallrat
- Meduulla
- Miso Extra
- Panic Shack
- Phem
- Police Car Collective
- Priestgate
- SISI
- Stone
- Taipei Houston
- The Native
- The Skinner Brothers
For more information and a detailed breakdown of each artist and band, please visit the official Leeds Festival 2022 website.