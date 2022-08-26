Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2022 is now underway as a sell-out crowd of happy campers and music lovers fill out the grounds of Bramham Park for three days of entertainment.

Whether or not they arrived by car or shuttle bus , visitors are ready to enjoy a groundbreaking list of six headliners - which includes American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Replacements have since been revealed by organisers, as Indie band The 1975 were chosen to headline the festival .

The following is the full and updated list of headliners for Leeds Festival 2022:

One of the most-anticipated performances at Leeds Festival is that of Megan Thee Stallion - here is everything you need to know about the performance.

When will Megan Thee Stallion perform at Leeds Festival 2022?

Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to bring her tight lyricism and renowned rapping style to the main stage at Leeds Festival, headlining the second day of the event.

The American rapper will perform on Saturday, 27 August and she will have a one-hour long set.

Attendees and those watching from home should expect Megan Thee Stallion to hit the stage at 8:20 pm, concluding her performance at 9:20 pm.

What is Megan Thee Stallion’s possible setlist at Leeds Festival 2022?

The official setlist for the Megan Thee Stallion set at Leeds Festival 2022 has not been confirmed at the time of publishing.

However, to get a good idea of what you can expect, looking at the setlist of past gigs that the American rapper has performed at can help give a good indication.

According to Setlist.fm , this is the setlist that Megan Thee Stallion followed for her performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday, 24 August 2022.

It included all of her much-loved songs such as ‘Savage’ and ‘WAP’.

Realer

NDA

Megan’s Piano

Freak Nasty

Simon Says

Big Ole Freak

Sex Talk

Eat It

WAP

Cocky AF

Body

Captain Hook

Cash Shit

Cry Baby

Budget

Plan B

Girls in the Hood

Her

Savage (Remix version)

How can I watch the Megan Thee Stallion performance on TV?

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at Bramham Park has not been selected for live television coverage.

There is wider coverage throughout the three-day festival, though, which you can access via BBC iPlayer .