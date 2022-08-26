Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2022 has since begun as a sell-out crowd of campers and music lovers fill out the grounds of Bramham Park ahead of three fun-filled days of music.

Festival goers have flooded through the gates, whether or not they arrived by car or shuttle bus , and are ready to enjoy a jaw-dropping list of six headliners - which includes London rapper and grime artist Dave.

Replacements have since been announced by Festival Republic with Indie band The 1975 chosen to fill their shoes.

The following is the full and updated list of headliners for Leeds Festival 2022:

One of the most-anticipated performances at Leeds Festival is Brixton-based rapper Dave - here is everything you need to know about the performance.

When will Dave perform at Leeds Festival 2022?

Davie is scheduled to bring his rhythmic lyricism and his take on grime to Leeds Festival, as one of the headliners of the second day of the event.

He will perform on Saturday, 27 August and his set will last one-hour-and-fifteen-minutes.

Attendees and those watching from home should expect Dave to hit the stage at 9:30 pm, finishing off his performance at 10:45 pm.

What is Dave’s possible setlist at Leeds Festival 2022?

The official setlist for Dave’s Saturday night set at Leeds Festival 2022 has not been confirmed at the time of publishing.

However, to get a solid idea of what tracks of his you might hear, looking at the setlist of past gigs that the grime artist has performed at can help give a good indication.

According to Setlist.fm , this is the setlist that Dave followed for his performance at Wireless Festival 2022 in Birmingham on Friday, 8 July 2022.

It included all of his fan-favourite and popular songs such as ‘Thiago Silva’ and ‘Funky Friday’.

Verdansk

Starlight

Professor X

Funky Friday

Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD cover

Lazarus

No Words

Both Sides of a Smile

Thiago Silva

Location

Clash

How can I watch Dave’s Leeds Festival 2022 performance on TV?

Dave’s performance at Bramham Park has not been selected for live television coverage.

There is wider coverage throughout the three-day festival, though, which you can access via BBC iPlayer .